Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Assembly Election.

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Assembly Election.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The meeting between the Delhi CM and the Union Home Minister will take place at the Ministry of Home Affairs office at 2.30 p.m., and will be a “courtesy” call, sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, sources said, in the first meeting between the two leaders after the Assembly poll in the national capital.

Shah had led the BJP offensive against Kejriwal in the Assembly poll in which the Aam Aadmi Party trounced the saffron party, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.

