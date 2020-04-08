Kejriwal to hold meeting with Delhi MPs on coronavirus

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all Delhi MPs on the issue of coronavirus via video conference on Wednesday.
The chief minister will discuss the measures with the Members of Parliament (MPs) to deal with COVID-19 in the national capital, an official said.
“The CM will meet Delhi MPs at 12 noon on the issue of coronavirus,” he said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
