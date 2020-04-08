Delhi

Kejriwal to hold meeting with Delhi MPs on coronavirus

Daily wage labourers, homeless and poor persons queue up to receive food being distributed by Delhi government, while maintaining social distancing during a complete nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in West Delhi on April 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The CM will meet Delhi MPs via video conference at 12 noon on the issue of coronavirus

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all Delhi MPs on the issue of coronavirus via video conference on Wednesday.

The chief minister will discuss the measures with the Members of Parliament (MPs) to deal with COVID-19 in the national capital, an official said.

“The CM will meet Delhi MPs at 12 noon on the issue of coronavirus,” he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

