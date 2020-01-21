Kejriwal to file nomination today

“Bharat mata ki...,” shouted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow on Monday, and hundreds of supporters shouted back “...jai”. His call for “inquilab...” was met by an uproar of “...zindabad”. “Vande...” got the reply “...mataram”.

Mr. Kejriwal was scheduled to file his nomination for the Delhi Assembly elections before 3 p.m. on Monday but will now do it on Tuesday as he “did not feel like leaving behind the people at the roadshow”.

The AAP leader, perched atop an open jeep accompanied by his wife and two children, took out a two km-long roadshow from Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg to Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.

The rally went on for over two hours as supporters raised slogans of “Lage raho Kejriwal” amid drum beats, songs, and dancing. At the end of the roadshow, Mr. Kejriwal said: “Friends, I am touched by this overwhelming support. I love you. We have worked really hard in these five years to improve the lives of the people of Delhi. We have tried to improve the lives of all sections. We have worked with honesty in the last five years, and today marks the beginning of gearing up for the next five years.”

“I prayed to Lord Shiva in the morning, sought the blessings of Lord Valmiki at Valmiki Mandir, and visited Hanuman Mandir to pray to Lord Hanuman that the next five years should be equally fulfilling. I hope that people are happy with the development of Delhi in the last five years. The last five years have passed very well and I am sure the next five will also be just as good for Delhi. I hope that you will bless us in the same way you blessed us five years back,” he added.

Door-to-door campaign

Mr. Kejriwal said that less than three weeks are left for the elections and he wants everyone to go door-to-door to urge people to vote for AAP in the elections on February 8.

Sharing the significance of Valmiki Mandir, Mr. Kejriwal had tweeted in the morning: “AAP has begun many chapters of its journey from the historic Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi. In 2013, we had raised the broom (as our election symbol) for the first time to clean up our politics. Today, once again, I will take the blessings of Lord Valmiki and file my nomination.”