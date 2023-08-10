Kejriwal thanks Rahul Gandhi, others for voting against the services Bill

August 10, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Two days after the Delhi services Bill was passed in Parliament, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote to various Opposition leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, thanking them for for voting against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mr. Kejriwal’s letter comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while discussing the Bill, said that AAP would leave the Opposition INDIA alliance.

“I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi for your party’s support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. I would like to place on record my heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside Parliament,” the AAP chief’s letter read.

He also thanked Mr. Singh for his “sheer presence” in the Rajya Sabha despite his poor health. “Your presence by our side, despite the constraints imposed by your age and ailing health, conveyed a story of calm, grace and conviction to preserve India’s democracy and federal structure against all odds,” he wrote.

The services Bill gives the Centre control over the bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

