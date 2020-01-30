Kejriwal takes out roadshow in support of Satyendar Jain

Sporting his signature muffler, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took out an hour-long roadshow in an open jeep in Shakur Basti constituency from where his Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain is seeking re-election.

Amid drum beats and sloganeering, the convoy along with hundreds of party workers traversed through the streets of Rishi Nagar and Rani Bagh as the senior leaders waved and smiled.

“There is a 200-bed Mahavir Hospital... we will convert it into a 700-bed hospital. We are also going to bring the Metro to the area,” Mr. Jain told The Hindu, when asked about the issues he is raising in the area. Neither of the AAP leaders gave a speech during the roadshow.

As Mr. Kejriwal left the area, 55-year-old Shakuntala Manchanda, who had stepped out of her shop to catch a glimpse of the CM, said: “He has done good work and many people’s electricity bill has come down. I have heard that the government schools have also improved. But we are getting the same power bill as before AAP came to power. Last month we got a bill of ₹2,140.”

But she said that she had never seen the local MLA, Mr. Jain, after the 2015 election victory. “Jab election hot hai, tab aate hain. Aage peeche koi nahi aata (during election, they [politicians] come. Before and after it no one comes to the area),” she said.

On Wednesday, the AAP chief took out four roadshows covering Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar. “Received a lot of love from people of Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar. People have made up their mind. This time, entire Delhi will unite and press the broom’s [AAP election symbol] button,” Mr. Kejriwal later said in a tweet.