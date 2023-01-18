Kejriwal takes on L-G again, says he has ‘feudal mindset’

January 18, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on the second day of the winter session of the Assembly on Tuesday, accusing him of having a “feudal mindset” for not clearing the Delhi government’s proposal to send its teachers to Finland for training.

Last week, the AAP government had alleged that the L-G rejected the proposed training of primary teaching in-charges and educators of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Finland, and termed it an attack on Delhi’s education model.

On Monday, the CM led a march of his party MLAs from the Assembly to Raj Niwas demanding that the L-G clear the proposal.

“The L-G wants his children to get the best opportunities but wants to keep the poor oppressed. We got Independence, but not freedom from people with such mindset,” Mr. Kejriwal said. “Democracy, Constitution and laws are paramount for the State government. The L-G must also respect these three pillars,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal made these comments in support of a resolution moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj condemning the L-G’s move to reject the Delhi government’s proposal.

‘Name the law’

The CM said that in his meeting with the L-G on January 13, he had asked Mr. Saxena to name the law that allows him to stop the work of an elected Chief Minister.

Saying that the L-G has been installed to bring Delhi to a standstill, Mr. Kejriwal added that the L-G, in their meeting, had told him, “The BJP was not getting even 20 seats in the MCD, but because of his actions, they won 104 seats.”

The L-G’s office did not react to the Chief Minister’s allegations.

“The Constitution clearly states that the L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making powers. The Supreme Court has also stated this fact twice. But the L-G terms the court’s order to be a ‘mere opinion’. He should know that such orders are binding on him,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“When we come to power at the Centre and have our own L-G in Delhi, we will ensure that he does not harass the State government,” he also said.

The Raj Niwas had, on the day of the meeting, said that the CM’s comments on the meeting were “fabricated and twisted to suit a particular agenda”.

In response to Mr. Kejriwal’s claims, the BJP said that the Delhi CM has started “daydreaming” of becoming the country’s next Prime Minister.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The way in which Mr. Kejriwal is debating with the L-G and trying to pass off observations made by the Supreme Court as its orders, shows that he has lost confidence after the inquiries ordered by the L-G into the liquor, classroom construction, Jal Board and the advertisement recovery scams.”

MLAs suspended

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday suspended six BJP MLAs for the day after they protested against AAP MLA Atishi’s motion about “illegal interferences” by the L-G in the education of children and the training of teachers.

The BJP MLAs on Tuesday came to the second day of the three-day Assembly session wearing black turbans to protest against the alleged scams by the Delhi government.