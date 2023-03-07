Kejriwal takes Congress, BJP head-on for ‘not doing enough’ for Capital

March 07, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

Inaugurating the Ashram flyover extension, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the Congress and the BJP head-on and attacked the previous governments for “not doing enough” for Delhi.

Announcing that 15 more projects to ease traffic congestion in the national capital are in the pipeline, Mr. Kejriwal slammed his predecessors for the tardy pace of work. “There are 101 flyovers and underpasses in Delhi, and the AAP government has constructed 27 of them in the past seven years. The remaining 74 flyovers and underpasses were built over 65 years before our government came to power,” he said. Before AAP formed its government in 2015, the Congress was in power for three terms — 1998 to 2013 — while the BJP has ruled Delhi once, from 1993 to 1998.

He also attacked the BJP government at the Centre for conducting raids against Opposition leaders. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the inauguration, Mr. Kejriwal said, “It is becoming a trend that in States where Opposition parties are in power, the government will either not be allowed to work or the CBI and ED will be sent there to harass Opposition leaders, or the L-G or the Governor will be used to obstruct work.”

He was responding to a question about a CBI team visiting former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s Patna residence to question her in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. AAP has also been facing flak from the Opposition following the arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by the CBI over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Addressing the audience, the CM said the extension will help people beat the office-hour traffic. “People will reach Noida from AIIMS quickly as they will be able to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram and the DND,” he added. He also said that a few minor tasks are left to be completed before the flyover can become fully operational. Only light vehicles will be permitted on the 1,425-metre stretch because of the presence of high-tension wires. “Once those wires are removed, heavier vehicles will be allowed to use the Ashram extension,” he added.

‘Sigh of relief’

Meanwhile, commuters heaved a sigh of relief and said the reopening of the flyover will not only ease traffic in the area but also help people reach markets and hospitals in less time. Anjali Rao, who commutes from Delhi to Noida for work, expressed hope that the extension would provide relief from the long traffic jams that the 28-year-old lawyer had to endure every day.

Sharing similar enthusiasm, Mahinder Singh, 53, an autorickshaw driver, said, “We are hoping now we won’t be stuck in the traffic forever.”

(With inputs from PTI)