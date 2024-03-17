Kejriwal summons in DJB case | AAP calls it fake; BJP calls AAP corrupt

March 17, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case is nothing but a “backup plan” to arrest him ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said on Sunday.

She also equated it with an “extortion racket”, which she said is being “run by the ED in association with the BJP-led Centre” to decimate Opposition leaders.

The ED has summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on Monday in a case linked to alleged corruption in the DJB. It also issued him ninth summons in the excise policy case, asking him to depose before the agency on March 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said the probe agency sent the fresh summons in the excise policy case even without waiting for the court’s decision on the petition filed by the ED against the CM for the non-compliance of its previous notices.

The CM has so far skipped eight summonses issued by the probe agency between December 2023 and March 2024 in the case, involving the allegations that the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers for monetary considerations.

Ms. Atishi also called the DJB case a “fabricated one”. “Nobody knows what this DJB case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and prevent him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha poll,” she claimed.

Ms. Atishi said till now her party does not know what investigation is being carried out in the DJB case. “What is the so-called scam in it? What case has the ED registered in this? What kind of hooliganism is this? It is clear that the ED is running an extortion racket in association with the BJP,” she alleged.

‘BJP fears poll defeat’

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said the alacrity with which the BJP and the ED issued summonses to Mr. Kejriwal manifested its fear of defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“The ED is showing the BJP’s desperation through its conduct. The ED ignored Mr. Kejriwal’s queries to each of its summonses and instead of answering the questions raised by him, the ED moved the court. Now, the ED has refused to accept the court’s decision in the matter,” Mr. Pandey said.

“We want to tell the BJP that you have under your political arrogance tarnished the image of Central agencies and the use of star campaigners ED, CBI and Income Tax Department in the Lok Sabha election is only making your fear of defeat public,” Mr. Pandey said.

In February 2024, the ED had arrested former DJB Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora and a contractor, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, in connection with a case alleging corruption in the allotment of a contract.

The DJB case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that Mr. Arora had awarded the contract worth more than ₹38.02 crore to NKG Infrastructure Limited even though it did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

The work was related to supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electromagnetic flow metres.

The ED had earlier conducted searches in the case on July 24 and 17 last year.

‘AAP looted people’

Meanwhile, reacting to fresh summonses to Mr. Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief said the ED is an independent agency and the notice to the CM in the DJB case only shows the corruption committed by the ruling AAP.

“The people of Delhi know how the DJB has been looted. The BJP has always said that the DJB scam is bigger than the liquor scam,” he added.

Delhi BJP’s chief spokesperson Abhay Varma said Mr. Pandey should understand that Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the court after admitting his mistake for the compliance of ED notices. “Mr. Pandey should understand that every accused has to appear before investigating agencies when summoned. An accused can’t impose his or her convenience date on an investigative agency,” Mr. Varma said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT