Kejriwal sounds bugle, reaches out to AAP workers before Delhi Assembly poll

AAP chief asks supporters to devote as much time as possible to help the party win upcoming Delhi Assembly election, launches mobile number, website to register volunteers; playing victim card: BJP

Published - November 09, 2024 12:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi at Chhath Puja celebrations on Thursday. In his video message on Friday, the party chief advised his supporters to find strength in spirituality.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi at Chhath Puja celebrations on Thursday. In his video message on Friday, the party chief advised his supporters to find strength in spirituality. | Photo Credit: -

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called on party workers to dedicate themselves to the upcoming Delhi Assembly poll.

In a video message, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Wherever you are in the country, leave everything for a few months and work towards making Aam Aadmi Party win the election.”

Following the message, the party launched a mobile number and a website, phirlayengekejriwal.com., through its various social media handles to register volunteers.

Urging AAP supporters to devote as much time as possible to the campaign, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Be prepared to sacrifice everything — your body, mind, and resources — for the nation. If possible, take leave from work. People from outside Delhi can arrange to stay with a friend or relative here. If you cannot work full time, then contribute a few hours daily or weekly.”

Reflecting on the last two years, he said, “It has been the most difficult period we have gone through. But, as they say, God gives challenges only to his most beloved devotees to test them.”

“They will do everything to defeat us. They will use all their power. However, we must ensure they don’t win,” Mr. Kejriwal said without naming any Opposition party.

He said for the first time in 75 years, the public is hearing discussions around issues that matter most — education, health care, electricity, water, and infrastructure.

“AAP has shown what a committed and honest government can accomplish for the people,” he said.

Advising workers to find strength in spirituality, the party chief said, “Whenever you feel weak, discouraged, or angry, silently chant the name of Lord Ram. There is great strength in his name. You can take the name of your own deity, be it Guru Nanak, Allah, or whoever you have faith in.”

‘Same old trick’

Reacting to the AAP chief’s appeals, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “The entire politics of Kejriwal revolves around playing the victim card. Whenever he lags behind politically, he starts playing the same old trick.”

Published - November 09, 2024 12:49 am IST

