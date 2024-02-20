Kejriwal skips sixth ED summons in excise policy case, says replying to notices as per law

February 20, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the sixth summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Monday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The AAP, in a statement, termed the summons “illegal”. The Delhi CM has skipped all the summonses issued by the probe agency so far.

The BJP said Mr. Kejriwal was disrespecting the law by continuously evading the summonses. “Just like [former Deputy CM] Manish Sisodia and [Rajya Sabha member] Sanjay Singh who are behind bars in the liquor scam, Kejriwal too will find himself in jail as he is the mastermind of the entire scandal,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly, Mr. Kejriwal said that responses to the ED’s summonses were being given as per law. “We are replying as per law. Now that ED has filed a case in the court, they should wait for the decision of the court before issuing any fresh summons,” he said.

The AAP chief was referring to the complaint regarding the Delhi CM’s non-appearance lodged by the Central agency before a city court on February 3, a day after Mr. Kejriwal skipped ED’s fifth summons.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra noted on February 7 that the AAP chief was “legally bound” to comply with the summonses, but had “purportedly failed to do so”. The court has adjourned the matter till March 16 after Mr. Kejriwal expressed his inability to be personally present for the hearing due to the ongoing Delhi Assembly session.

ED sources said the agency is expected to issue fresh summons to the AAP chief.

The case against the Delhi CM is based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation, alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and execution of the excise policy, which was subsequently withdrawn.

