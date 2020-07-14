Kejriwal, Sisodia laud govt. schools for exam results

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday congratulated Delhi government school students, teachers, and parents for achieving 98% passing percentage in CBSE Class 12 examinations.

Mr. Kejriwal said that Delhi’s model of education had made history with 98% of the children in government schools passing in Class 12 exams and no other State had achieved such great results in the last 70 years.

No measure

He also said that the excellent results of Delhi government schools had proved that “intelligence cannot be measured by financial status” and that these schools had come a long way from a time when they were looked down upon.

“This year, Delhi has achieved 98% in CBSE Class 12 results. I think no government schools in any State have achieved such a great result in the last 70 years. The private schools have achieved 92.2% results, and government schools have received 97.92%, which is the highest amongst the government schools in the entire country,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Examinations were conducted in a total of 916 schools of the Delhi government out of which 396 schools had received 100% results. Since the Aam Aadmi Party government was formed results had been consistently improving since 2016, he said. Results achieved in 2016 were 88.9%, 90% in 2018, 94% in 2019, and 98% results have been achieved this year, he said.

“These results have proved that because the condition of the government schools was bad, poor families did not use to send their children to schools. But when the conditions of the schools improve, a poor family wants to invest time and money in the education of their child. They have proved that they are no less than private school teachers,” he also said.

Mr. Kejriwal also sought to assure students among the 2% who were not successful and either failed or got compartments not to be disheartened.

Mr. Sisodia said the most important point related to the results was that students who had passed were first-generation students who are the first in their families to be admitted to schools and to have passed high school or Class 12.