Kejriwal, Sisodia and experts addressparents in live interactive session

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his DeputyManish Sisodia on Saturday conducted a live interactive session — Parenting in the Time of Corona — which sought to address the Capital’s 44 lakh children and their parents regarding concerns ranging from those related to the ongoing pandemic to its effect on the academic year.

Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia, also the Education Minister, took questions on COVID-19 and urged parents to explain to their children sensitively about the “gravity of the situation”. The Ministers were joined by Director of Education Vinay Bhushan and CEO of Meraki Foundation Seemant Dhadwal.

“If we talk about Delhi, 44 lakh students are studying in schools, including civic bodies, private and government ones. As a result of the lockdown, children are at home. It is very important to understand how to sail through these tough times. The aim is to effectively utilise our time and that is why we are holding this discussion,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“We had to shut schools for the last 15-20 daysdue to the extraordinary situation that has arisen worldwide. The only way that we can save ourselves from the virus is by following social distancing norms. To ensure good health, we had to shut down schools 15-20 days back,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

In response to a question regarding how parents should cope up with the changing situation, Mr. Kejriwal said children were asking why they could not go out if they were not infected.

“They should be explained the character of the virus, under which the contagious nature of the virus cannot be detected until 14 daysSo, everyone should avoid going out to not be the carriers of the disease,” he said.

In response to a question related to how children could get over boredom during the ongoing lockdown, Mr. Dhadwal said parents should maintain a schedule for their wards. Mr. Bhushan said, “The children should take part in creative works like painting or writing.”

Fee issue in pvt. schools

Responding to a question on why private schools were charging fees for the months when classes were not taking place, Mr. Kejriwal sought suggestions on finding a solution to the issue. He also said, on one hand, some families are facing an economic crisis due to the lockdown while on the other hand, private schools depend on the fees to pay the salary of the teachers and others.

“I will request the experts to give us suggestions on how we can solve this issue,” he said.