Kejriwal should not be treated differently because he wants to run government from jail: ED

April 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central agency opposed the Delhi CM’s plea seeking more time with his lawyers in jail

Ishita Mishra
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 5 submitted in a Delhi court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not be treated differently just because he wanted to run the government from jail. The ED’s statement came after Mr. Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 scam, had moved an application in court seeking more time for meeting with his lawyers in judicial custody.

Special Judge (PC Act), Kaveri Baweja, reserved the order on the application for April 9.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, is currently in judicial custody till April 15. He had moved an application in the court with a request that he be allowed to meet his lawyers for five days a week instead of the two days. The application by the Chief Minister stated that one hour meeting in a week (30 mins twice a week) was not enough as the Aam Aadmi Party chief had 35-40 cases sub-judice against him in various courts across the country.

‘Against jail manual’

ED’s counsel opposed Mr. Kejriwal’s plea citing that the same was against the jail manual. The ED also maintained that the AAP chief could not be treated differently just because he is the Chief Minister and wants to run the government from jail.

“.....orders are being passed through his lawyers,” the ED claimed.

Responding to the ED’s objections, Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel said he could not be treated like any other criminal who generally had one or two cases against him. He said the Delhi Chief Minister could not misuse his lawyers as the meeting happens in the presence of many other people, including jail officials.

The ED, in its remand application to seek custody of Mr. Kejriwal for interrogation, had termed him “kingpin” of the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’. The Central agency had alleged that he was directly involved in policy formulation and in handling the proceeds of crime as well.

