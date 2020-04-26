‘Kejriwal should arrange stay of Delhi govt. staff from Haryana’

The State government on Saturday appealed to the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation in Delhi to make arrangements for accommodating Haryana residents who are employed with the Delhi government, saying their daily movement increases the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said Sonipat, which borders Delhi, has reported 17 COVID-19 cases and claimed 13 of them were found to have contracted the infection in Delhi.

He said a Delhi Police personnel who resides in Jhajjar was also found positive.

Besides, a few COVID-19 positive cases in Gurugram were found to have contracted infection in Delhi, he said, adding: “This situation poses grave danger and increases risk of infection manifold to Haryana.”

“I request the Arvind Kejriwal government that those Delhi government employees who reside in Haryana... the arrangements for their stay should be made in Delhi itself and no passes should be issued to them for visiting their homes (in Haryana),” Mr. Vij said.

Seal border

He said as these employees are issued passes by the Delhi government, despite heavy police presence at the inter-State borders, the authorities in Haryana have to allow them in.

Mr. Vij said he has directed Haryana’s Director General of Police to completely seal off the borders with Delhi and ensure anyone, who is not authorised, does not enter the State.