Kejriwal should answer as to why Sisodia isn’t getting bail: BJP

June 01, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Delhi High Court rejected the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the BJP on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tell the people why Mr. Sisodia was unable to secure bail.

Mr. Sisodia has been in jail after he was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the excise policy scam.

In his observations while rejecting the AAP leader’s bail plea, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday, “There are serious allegations of misconduct against Mr. Sisodia. He being an influential person and the witnesses being mostly public servants, the possibility of witnesses being influenced cannot be ruled out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, at a press conference, said that the AAP leaders, including Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have been branding themselves as “innocent”, however, contrary to their claims, Mr. Sisodia is not getting bail from the court.

“All the courts have refused bail to Manish Sisodia. In the new chargesheet filed by the CBI, evidence has been presented that the liquor mafia gave ₹2.2 crore to Mr. Sisodia and of sending money to Goa by hawala,” the BJP chief said.

“So now the people of Delhi want to know the reaction of Arvind Kejriwal on this,” he said.

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the Chief Minister, who has been giving clean chit to Mr. Sisodia, should apologise after the bail rejection.

Mr. Sisodia not being able to secure bail is a “slap on the face of Arvind Kejriwal”, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.