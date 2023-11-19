Kejriwal sends report seeking Chief Secy.’s removal to Delhi L-G

November 19, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent Vigilance Minister Atishi’s report to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, recommending Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s removal for allegedly misusing his position as ILBS chairman to enable a “lucrative collaboration” for his son Karan Chauhan’s company MetaMix, government sources said.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) had on Friday termed the allegations “totally baseless” and “without merit”, adding that it had signed an MoU for six months in January 24, 2003 with MetaMix for research work on augmented reality technology “with zero expenditure” to the institute.

Ms. Atishi’s supplementary report sent to the Chief Minister on Friday came days after her preliminary report seeking Mr. Kumar’s sacking for his role in an alleged land compensation scam related to the Dwarka Expressway project.

