ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal sends report seeking Chief Secy.’s removal to Delhi L-G

November 19, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Report alleges that Naresh Kumar misused his position as ILBS chairman to benefit his son’s company

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent Vigilance Minister Atishi’s report to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, recommending Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s removal for allegedly misusing his position as ILBS chairman to enable a “lucrative collaboration” for his son Karan Chauhan’s company MetaMix, government sources said.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) had on Friday termed the allegations “totally baseless” and “without merit”, adding that it had signed an MoU for six months in January 24, 2003 with MetaMix for research work on augmented reality technology “with zero expenditure” to the institute.

Ms. Atishi’s supplementary report sent to the Chief Minister on Friday came days after her preliminary report seeking Mr. Kumar’s sacking for his role in an alleged land compensation scam related to the Dwarka Expressway project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US