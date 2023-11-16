HamberMenu
Kejriwal sends report seeking Chief Secretary’s removal to L-G

November 16, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked Vigilance Minister Atishi to launch an investigation into the ‘land deal’.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked Vigilance Minister Atishi to launch an investigation into the ‘land deal’. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent a preliminary report submitted by Vigilance Minister Atishi, recommending the immediate removal of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar in connection with an alleged land scam, to the Lieutenant-Governor, AAP sources said.

The Chief Secretary had last week described the action against him as “vendetta”. The Divisional Commissioner had accused Ms. Atishi of “colluding with wrongdoers” while terming the allegations against the Chief Secretary “baseless” and a result of “dirty politics”.

The case pertains to the acquisition of a 19-acre land parcel, which was acquired in south-west Delhi’s Bamnoli village by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Dwarka Expressway project. The land deal allegedly led to undue benefits to one of the landowners, who is said to be linked to the business associate of the Chief Secretary’s son.

Last week, the CM had asked the Vigilance Minister to launch an investigation into the land deal. Ms. Atishi had said in an official communication that the Vigilance Department had examined the issue and the role of then District Magistrate (South West) Hemant Kumar, but the role of the Chief Secretary was yet to be examined. The report said there was a “clear nexus” among the Chief Secretary, his son, and the landowner, who got “windfall gains” to the tune of hundreds of crores as the price of the land parcel was increased from around ₹41 crore to ₹897.1 crore.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused Mr. Kejriwal of trying to use the inquiry to “pressurise” the Chief Secretary, who is probing the alleged liquor scam.

Delhi / politics / corruption & bribery

