Kejriwal seeks to work closely with Denmark on water supply, clean air

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviews the implementation of ‘Tree Transplantation Policy’, at Mayur Vihar in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 11, 2022 00:26 IST

Kejriwal asks Danish Envoy for a presentation on the country’s efforts in recharging groundwater and reducing air pollution

The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will work closely with Denmark to provide 24-hour tap water, clean air and world-class roads to the residents, following a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Denmark’s Ambassador Freddy Swain.

During the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal asked Mr. Swain for a presentation on Denmark’s efforts in recharging groundwater and reducing air pollution.

“We want Delhi’s roads to be world-class. We are redeveloping 500 km of roads in Delhi as per European standards. We can collaborate with Denmark on the road beautification project if the need be,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

According to the government, the Danish Ambassador praised its efforts in reducing Delhi’s air pollution. He was especially impressed with the electric vehicle policy. He also appreciated the e-auto project of the Delhi government and mentioned that he has had the pleasure of driving an e-auto, which he found to be enjoyable, the government added.

Tree transplantation

In a related development, Mr. Kejriwal inspected transplanted trees at Mayur Vihar’s Gharoli Dairy Park on Friday.

“We are planting new trees all over Delhi alongside transplanting big trees; 190 of 220 trees are thriving lush and green here [at the park]. Previously only 10 new trees were required to be planted on cutting of one tree; now it is mandatory to transplant 80% old trees and plant 10 new ones,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The Delhi government is very serious about the environment, as a result of which the tree cover of Delhi has increased from 19.97% to 23%. Despite continuous development, the tree cover area in Delhi has not decreased in comparison to other cities of the country,” he added.

After the implementation of the Tree Transplantation Policy, the Chief Minister said, 54% of the transplanted trees have survived. The government, he added, has also formed a Tree Transplantation Cell, which monitors the exercise. No other country, Mr. Kejriwal said, had the foresight or fortitude to implement such a policy.