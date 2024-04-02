Kejriwal seeks special diet, access to scriptures in Tihar

April 02, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

Two scriptures, a religious pendant, and special diet were among the things Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested be allowed to him in Tihar Jail.

Through an application moved by the CM’s lawyer, he also sought permission to keep a table and chair in his cell in Jail No.2 of the Tihar complex. The three books he has sought access to are the Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita, and How Prime Ministers Decide by Neerja Chowdhury.

An official said all demands will be allowed by the jail superintendent after the court grants permission.

Cell with no inmate

As soon as Mr. Kejriwal arrived at the jail complex, he was frisked and his personal data fed into the jail database, an official said. He has been lodged in a cell with no other inmate.

Another official said a rigorous routine is followed when it comes to meal schedules.

At 6.30 a.m., prisoners wake up and have breakfast, which includes tea, bread and dalia [porridge].

Lunch is served from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and evening snacks around 3.30 p.m., including tea and biscuits. Dinner is served from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to all prisoners.

Considering the health issues Mr. Kejriwal is facing, the official said the medical staff is available round the clock and that a regular check-up will be done during his imprisonment.

‘Can’t work from jail’

A former Tihar Jail spokesperson said the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that Mr. Kejriwal will run his office from jail does not seem feasible.

Sunil Kumar Gupta told The Hindu, “There is a complete lack of secrecy when signing letters and orders since every single document goes through the jail superintendent.”

Mr. Gupta said the prison rules mandate the inmates to have an interview with family members, friends, relatives, and legal advisers only twice a week.

Ahead of CM’s arrival at Tihar Jail, several AAP workers and supporters were detained after they carried party flags and held a protest outside the jail in west Delhi.