Delhi

Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on COVID-19 deaths

Relatives prepare to bury the coffin containing the body of a 23-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard, as the country relaxed its lockdown restriction on May 13, 2020 in New Delhi.

Relatives prepare to bury the coffin containing the body of a 23-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard, as the country relaxed its lockdown restriction on May 13, 2020 in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government’s health secretary on factors responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said.

Officials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital.

Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

A total of 3,165 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Delhi so far.

