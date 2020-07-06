Kejriwal seeks more plasma donation as existing stocks run low

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to recovered COVID-19 patients to step forward and donate their plasma as existing stocks were low.

A week after a plasma bank was created at the ILBS Hospital, Mr. Kejriwal said existing stocks would finish soon if people did not step forward to donate.

“Last week, we started the country’s first Plasma Bank; till now people were confused about where to obtain plasma from; now they know they have to go to the ILBS Hospital,” he said.

“This bank was started on Thursday; we have noticed there is a lot of demand for plasma but not many donors; if things continue like this, the existing stock of plasma will be depleted soon. I want to request people to step forward and donate plasma.”

He also appealed to city hospitals to convince patients, being discharged after recovering from the pandemic, to donate their plasma.

After two audio clips of Mr. Kejriwal’s telephonic conversation with two plasma donors were played during a digital briefing, the Chief Minister urged Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to come forward and felicitate such individuals.

“Everyone stepping forward to donate plasma should be publicly felicitated.”

“This is my appeal especially to RWAs. There are many who are coming forward to donate plasma whom I have spoken to. These people symbolise my hope, the hope of Delhi and the hope of the country,” he said.