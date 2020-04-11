Kejriwal seeks funds on par with States

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while participating in the videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from other States on Saturday, favoured the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown by a fortnight, sources said.

However, he also sought to make a case for a Centre-sponsored relief package and funding on a par with other States to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister submitted that Delhi has “a dual role” and added responsibilities given the presence of foreign missions in its jurisdiction, a “significant population of foreigners” residing in it and migrant workers being sustained by it at shelter homes.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

According to government sources, Mr. Kejriwal’s statement was in line with the consensus regarding the extension of the lockdown till April 30 arrived at during the meeting.

“Mr. Kejriwal sought to make a case for funds and financial assistance to enhance its medical infrastructure as well as for other means to confront the coronavirus pandemic, especially given the stalled economic activity in the city,” said a source.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had, in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 4, termed “disappointing” the fact that ₹17,287 crore was provided to other States as emergency assistance for the fight against COVID-19 but the Centre was ignoring the needs of Delhi during the ongoing crisis.