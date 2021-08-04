Kejriwal seeks capital punishment for culprits

NEW DELHI

Police officers told to appear before DCW

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday condemned the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city and demanded capital punishment for the culprits. Besides, he said there is a need to improve the law and order situation in the national capital.

“Going to meet the victim’s family on Wednesday, will do everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to Delhi Police and sought a detailed action taken report in the matter and details of the accused. The commission sought information pertaining to statements recorded by the victim’s family and complete case file of the matter, among other details.

“The DCW has instituted an enquiry into the matter of the death of a nine-year-old in Delhi Cant. The commission had received a call on its 181 women helpline number on the night of August 1 regarding the death of the girl. The commission immediately sent a team to the police station and assisted the family in filing an FIR in the matter wherein they alleged that their daughter had gone out and was brought home dead by a local “pujari” [priest],” a DCW official said.

The women’s panel asked senior police officers to be present before the commission on August 5.

Cong. expresses concern

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar visited the girl’s family on Tuesday morning and alleged that the police made the family wait at the station for several hours and were reluctant to file an FIR for rape and murder. Moreover, they put pressure on them to compromise, but only when Congress workers strongly took up the case that they filed a strong FIR.

Mr. Kumar expressed concern at the rising crimes against women and girls in the Capital and said that the incident has once again exposed the reality that Delhi has become unsafe for women and Delhi Chief Minister’s deafening silence on the incident validates the lawlessness prevailing in the State with the Delhi government and the police standing as mere bystanders. He also demanded protection for the girl’s family as they face threats from criminals and said that the Delhi Congress’ Legal Cell will provide free legal aid to the family.