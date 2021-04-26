Kejriwal seeks cap on COVID-19 vaccine price

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the Central government to cap the price of COVID vaccination in the country.

This, he said, even as the Delhi government had decided to inoculate all citizens above 18 years of age free of cost and had placed orders for doses.

“The Delhi government has decided that all citizens over 18 years of age will be vaccinated free of cost. We are making a plan to this effect; we have placed orders for 1.34 lakh vaccine doses today,” he said at a digital briefing.

“I am of the opinion that there should be one price for all governments for the vaccine. This is a time which is not appropriate for making profit but to help save humanity. I appeal to vaccine manufacturers and will also appeal to the Centre as far as vaccination pricing at ₹150 per dose is concerned,” he also said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said, the Delhi government was increasing ICU beds across the city on a war footing following a visit to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID Care Centre (CCC) on Monday morning.

“I visited the Centre; 500 oxygen beds start at it today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here,” he said expressing gratitude to the Centre, the ITBP and the Beas management.