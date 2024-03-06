GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal seeks blessings of women voters in LS election

March 06, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the registration for his government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ will begin soon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the registration for his government's 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' will begin soon.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought blessings of women voters in the upcoming general election, saying the registration for his government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ will begin soon.

“Also, ask your family members to support me in the election so that your brother and son could serve you well ,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a post on X while making the announcement.

However, government sources said the registration for the scheme will not begin till September or October.

Without taking the BJP’s name, Mr. Kejriwal said it had left no stone unturned to “crush him, but the blessings of people will foil their [BJP’s] conspiracies”.

‘Poll gimmick’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the government had done well to launch the scheme, but wondered whether all administrative sanctions had been taken for it.

“This is just one more poll gimmick of the Kejriwal government, which has not been regularly distributing pensions among the elderly and persons with disabilities for several years,” he said.

