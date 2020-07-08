Kejriwal seeks analysis of COVID-19 deaths in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought a detailed analysis of COVID-19 deaths in the Capital from Principal Health Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt.
Mr. Dutt has been directed to submit a detailed analysis on the factors behind such deaths and further measures to reduce the death rate.
The Delhi government will devise concrete steps to reduce deaths in the Capital after receiving this report.
Delhi had recorded as many as 120 deaths in a single day in the first week of June which had, till Tuesday, gone down to 50, with the government claiming a sharp decline since the last month.
‘Stringent measures’
“The detailed analytical report on COVID-19-related deaths in Delhi will aid the implementation of more stringent measures to reduce deaths. It will also help mitigate the other causes that have added to the casualties, such as co-morbidities, age and health condition. This will ascertain the cause of the deaths,” the statement also said.
The measures taken by the Delhi government, the statement said, such as the increase in the number of ICU beds in hospitals, installation of more oxygen beds, a plasma bank, had reduced the death rate and the positivity ratio. To bring the death rate to zero, the statement said, the Delhi government will chalk out steps to be taken after obtaining a detailed analysis from the Health Secretary.
The Principal Health Secretary assured Mr. Kejriwal that he would soon prepare and submit the analysis.
