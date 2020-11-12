Kejriwal reviews water augmentation plan

New Delhi

12 November 2020 00:15 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the government’s 24x7 water supply and water augmentation action plan.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) apprised Mr. Kejriwal of various ongoing and future projects to provide a 24x7 water supply to the people of Delhi. The DJB also gave a presentation on the laying of sewer lines and rain harvesting across Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal said that he will review the monthly progress of these projects. The review meeting was attended by senior officials along with Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain and vice-chairman Raghav Chadha.

“We have to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame. The time limit for completion of the ongoing projects has been fixed. This has to be ensured to provide relief to the people and also prevent unnecessary expenditure of money,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The DJB officials will inform me about the monthly progress of work through presentations, including the progress of laying of sewer lines and rainwater harvesting projects,” he also said.

At the meeting, the Delhi Jal Board officials said that Delhi will need about 1,500 MGD water by 2031. The efforts to provide water supply pipelines in Delhi’s colonies are continuing at a fast pace.

So far, out of 1,799, pipelines have been laid in 1622 colonies. In the next six months, these colonies will have a clean water supply from the pipeline. Besides this, the water pipeline will reach the remaining 113 colonies by March 2022, the government said.