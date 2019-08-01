Kejriwal reviews AAP public outreach programme

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting of party MLAs to review ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’, a public outreach programme launched in June after the party lost the Lok Sabha election in Delhi.

Under the programme, MLAs go to a particular area in their constituency at a designated time and interact with the public. A senior party leader said the programme was launched after an analysis of the Lok Sabha election failure showed that the party needed more work at the ground level.

“The Chief Minister said we have to distribute pamphlets and stick posters and invite people ahead of the programme... this is being done by only a few MLAs right now,” said an AAP MLA who attended the meeting at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence.

“The CM asked us to increase our public contact,” the MLA added. AAP MLA and party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, however, said that “nothing like that” was mentioned during the meeting. “The CM asked MLAs to stick posters and distribute pamphlets so that people know they are coming,” he siad.

Mohalla clinics

Another MLA said that the meeting focused on mohalla clinics, a flagship healthcare project of the Delhi government. “There was discussion on the availability of land for the clinics... there was consensus that the number of clinics in each constituency has to be increased,” the MLA added.

AAP Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti said: “The CM said that the people voted us [the AAP] to be available for them and he asked us to fulfil this mandate.”

“He [Mr. Kejriwal] asked us about what people are telling us during the programme and said that if there are any problems that we cannot solve, then we should inform him. He also asked about areas where the mohalla clinics are not being built,” said AAP MLA Surender Singh.