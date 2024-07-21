Kejriwal resorting to low-calorie intake: L-G office; ‘unfortunate remark,’ says AAP

The office of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might be “deliberately” avoiding the diet and medicines prescribed by doctors to him while being lodged in Tihar Jail.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Friday, Raj Niwas also cited a report by the Tihar Jail Superintendent regarding Mr. Kejriwal’s health and said there were several instances of “wilful low-calorie intake” by the CM despite being provided with sufficient home-cooked food.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh termed the remarks “unfortunate” and “ill-informed”.

Senior party leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said the allegations do not behove well for someone holding a constitutional post as the CM is facing the risk of permanent brain damage due to his falling blood sugar levels.

The letter from the L-G office has come amid allegations by the ruling AAP that the BJP-led Centre is “playing with the CM’s life” by keeping him in jail in “fake cases” linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

The L-G office said Mr. Saxena has suggested to the prison authorities that they may advise the CM to adhere to the prescribed diet and medicines since he has a history of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The L-G has also asked the jail officials to ascertain from the CM the reasons for not taking the prescribed diet and medicines as this could lead to medical and legal ramifications, the letter said.

“The report also suggests loss of weight. Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake,” it said, citing the Tihar Jail Superintendent’s report.

Test results

There are also significant variations between the blood glucose test results and the continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) reading on most days, the L-G office said, adding that Mr. Kejriwal’s blood glucose test reading prior to lunch was 104 mg/dl, while the CGMS reading done before lunch at 12.30 p.m. was 82 mg/dl on June 19.

The letter said the CM did not take the prescribed diet during all three meals on July 6. “The prescribed diet was again not consumed on July 7 and on that day, five units of insulin were administered before breakfast and four units before lunch. Insulin before dinner was refused by the CM,” it said.

Expressing disappointment over the letter, Mr. Singh wrote on X, “What kind of joke you are making L-G sir?...if you do not know about the disease, then you should not write such a letter.”

‘Inappropriate remark’

Ms. Atishi said the CM has been suffering from diabetes for 30 years now and asked if the L-G thinks that any person could deliberately make himself sick. Accusing the BJP of a conspiracy against the CM, she said in a statement, “They know that the longer he stays in jail, the more his health will deteriorate. So, I would like to request the L-G that it does not suit him to make such comments.”