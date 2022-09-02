Kejriwal resorting to diversionary tactics, false accusations: L-G

Aam Aadmi Party members protesting outside Raj Niwas in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Breaking his silence on corruption charges by the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he was resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation". The AAP, in turn, asked why the L-G was so scared of a probe if he had done nothing wrong.

Mr. Saxena said he had called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi and would not be surprised if in the coming days, more such “baseless personal attacks” are made on him and his family.

‘Unwavering commitment’

"He [Kejriwal] should know that I will, under no circumstances whatsoever, be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," Mr. Saxena said.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak had accused Mr. Saxena of corruption involving change of demonetised notes in 2016 during his tenure as head of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). AAP has alleged a ₹1,400-crore scam and demanded a CBI probe against Mr. Saxena.

KVIC tenure

On Thursday AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted about Mr. Saxena and said that there should be zero tolerance towards alleged corruption charges against the L-G as well. “Many people are talking about your tenure at the KVIC. Did you give a contract to your daughter without tender. Does Modiji know about this,” Mr. Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Responding to Mr. Singh’s allegations, the Raj Niwas from its official Twitter handle tweeted in Hindi saying, “It is to be known that the L-G, as KVIC president, had got the design of Khadi Lounge, Mumbai made free of cost (pro bono) on the request of his daughter, who is a designer. Contrary to your statement, there was no tender for the design, no one got the contract, but lakhs of rupees were saved for the KVIC.” It added that Mr. Kejriwal and his team is now trying to silence the L-G by levelling personal allegations against him.

On Wednesday, sources in Raj Niwas had said that the L-G has decided to initiate legal action against AAP leaders for "false and defamatory" charges leveled on him. The L-G in his statement also said that abiding by the Constitution and his duties towards the people of Delhi, he had flagged six issues inducing “grave anomalies” in the excise policy and inordinate delay acting on CVC report on irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. “I had expected Mr. Kejriwal to address these in the right spirit. Unfortunately, the response has been nothing but subterfuge, mounting personal attacks on me,” Mr. Saxena said.

AAP protests

AAP continued its attack on the L-G by organising a protest outside Raj Niwas to highlight the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the Captial according to the recent NCRB data.

“In view of the impending law and order crisis, all the AAP MLAs decided to submit a memorandum to the L-G, seeking his immediate intervention and strict action on the same. We have, however, been abruptly stopped from meeting him. We are outside his residence, waiting for him to meet us,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The Raj Niwas called the protest a “political gimmick” and said that there was “no noticeable deterioration” in Delhi’s law and order situation.