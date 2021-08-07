Kejriwal, Puri flag off services on ‘missing link’ of Delhi Metro

A Metro train passes through Trilokpuri on the Pink Line in the city on Friday.

NEW DELHI

07 August 2021 01:15 IST

Mayur Vihar Pocket 1-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch makes Pink Line longest corridor

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday flagged off metro services on the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1-Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake stretch of the Pink Line.

With passenger operations commencing on this section, the Pink Line is now 59 km long with the corridor linking the northern and eastern parts of the Capital with markets, transport hubs and hospitals in south and central Delhi.

Mr. Puri said, “The Delhi Metro rail system has delivered a world-class transportation system to our citizens. This expansion has taken place with the least possible disruptions. While the stretch might look small in terms of network length but connectivity will play an extremely crucial link.”

Advertising

Advertising

With the inauguration of the “missing link,” the Pink Line became the Delhi Metro’s longest operational corridor.

Under the Phase IV network, the corridor will be further extended from Majis Park to Maujpur, making it the longest single metro corridor in the country, at approximately 70 km.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, Mr. Kejriwal said, “It is a moment of great delight for all the people of Delhi that this area of the city, where a high volume of population lives, is being connected to the metro.”

‘Tough period for DMRC’

“For the past one and a half years, we are all fighting with the woes of the pandemic. It has been a very tough period for all of us. This period has been especially tough for the DMRC both financially as well as from the point of view of the new projects that they had undertaken. But the DMRC showed great resilience in facing the COVID-19 crisis, whenever possible, they efficiently handled their projects,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Land-related dispute

The Pink Line, which was inaugurated in 2019, failed to become completely operational due to this 290 metre stretch where there was a land-related dispute.

Delhi Metro officials said the train services from Majlis Park to Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin and Shiv Vihar to IP Extension stations will be available at a frequency of five minutes and 12 seconds with 43 trains, including standby trains, during peak hours.

“Trains will be run with a temporary speed restriction of 25 kmph between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake stations due to the non-availability of automated signalling system on the stretch, which is still under commissioning. It is expected to get the system commissioned in about the next two months. Thereafter, trains will move with regular speed on this stretch too, eliminating the need for speed restriction,” the DMRC said. Commuters on this line will be able to access transit hubs like Nizamuddin Railway Station, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Anand Vihar Railway Station and ISBT and markets like Dilli Haat- INA, Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar.

The Delhi Metro network now spans across 390 km with 285 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.