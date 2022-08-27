Kejriwal protecting Sisodia to shield himself, says Congress 

Party General Secretary Ajay Maken implicates BJP too in the excise scam 

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 27, 2022 20:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ajay Maken during a press conference, at Congress HQ in New Delhi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the CBI registered a case against him in an alleged liquor license scam

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said that the AAP, which had stormed to power on the plank of fighting corruption and bringing good governance, had failed on both counts. 

The Delhi excise policy 2021-22 came under the scanner after Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation. He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Maken said that the Kejriwal government waived off liquor license fee of about ₹144 crore of the liquor mafia.

“This is totally a matter of corruption. This party came to power in the name of removing corruption, now Kejriwal and Sisodia are involved in corruption,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He further alleged that Mr. Kejriwal is protecting Mr. Sisodia because ultimately the money trail will lead directly to his door. “Kejriwal ji, in his earlier avatar, used to say that till the Minister resigns, there can be no fair investigation. We remind him of the words he used to say against an honest Prime Minister like Manmohan Singh,” he said. 

The Delhi government’s excise policy, Mr. Maken said, was in direct contravention with Delhi’s Master Plan. 90% of these liquor vends were opened in residential areas. He also implicated the BJP- which runs the Municipal Corporation and the DDA which comes under the union government — in the scam. “The Municipal Corporation and the DDA could have sealed these shops, but they did not do it on time. That’s why questions are raised on the BJP as well,” Mr. Maken said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
New Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app