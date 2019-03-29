‘Kejriwal protecting AAP leader’s misdeeds’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was turning a blind eye to “corrupt practices and serious irregularities of criminal nature” being perpetrated by Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, the BJP alleged on Thursday.

Waqf properties worth more than ₹100 crore were “handed over” by Mr. Khan to “unauthorised persons without following due process” and “36 relatives and friends” had been appointed in the Board “without following rules and regulations”, alleged Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Seeks CBI inquiry

“The AAP, by protecting Khan’s misdeeds, is depriving honest Muslims of their rights. We demand that Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal immediately institute a CBI inquiry into the working of the Board,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“We also demand that all land and financial transactions should be stopped henceforth, to ensure fair play,” Mr. Gupta alleged further.

He further accused Mr. Khan of “unlawfully” opening bank accounts in the name of the Board to “siphon off huge sums for his personal gratification”.

Unauthorised approval

“Though the Chief Executive Officer is a statutory signing authority in financial matters, he is bypassing him as chairman of the Board. These are very serious matters and can be unravelled only by the CBI,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Mr. Gupta said instances of the “unauthorised approval” of 21 cases of tenancies had come to light so far; of these, he alleged, only 13 cases pertained to bids invited by the Board through advertisement, while another eight cases had been approved by the Board in its meeting dated December 17, 2018.

He further alleged that it was not clear whether advertisements calling for bids were issued in case of the said eight properties and if so with whose approval the same was done.

“In cases of the 12 properties, the resolution of the Board has already been implemented, whereas the files pertaining to most of these properties have not been shown to the CEO,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“The possession of these properties has reportedly already been handed over to the parties without even executing the rent agreement, whereas a detailed model of rent agreement incorporating all safeguards to protect the interest of the Board was got prepared by the CEO and is available in the Board,” he claimed.