Kejriwal promises to waive inflated water, electricity bills if AAP returns to power in Delhi

The AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Saturday (November 2, 2024) promised to waive inflated bills for water and electricity if he comes to power again following next year's Delhi Assembly elections.

Taking part in an event on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day at Transport Nagar here, he said, "I am not a politician like leaders from other parties. For the past 10 years, I have worked for the development of the people. I have been educated by the institute of the country, so I know how to work." He said that when he was in jail in connection with a case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam case, the Lieutenant Governor was running the city government and people got inflated water and electricity bills.

"Do not worry. Now I am out and your bills will be waived when the AAP comes into power in February," Mr. Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo claimed that the party's government in Delhi has achieved all-round development in the national capital that ranges from education to health along with free buses for women.

"Vote for those who have worked. I am not saying that vote for the AAP. Ask the BJP what they have done for your children; I challenge them to show one single work they have done for the people of Delhi," he said.

The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year.

