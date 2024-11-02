ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal promises to waive inflated water, electricity bills if AAP returns to power in Delhi

Published - November 02, 2024 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year

PTI

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering on the occasion of ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, in New Delhi, on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Saturday (November 2, 2024) promised to waive inflated bills for water and electricity if he comes to power again following next year's Delhi Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking part in an event on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day at Transport Nagar here, he said, "I am not a politician like leaders from other parties. For the past 10 years, I have worked for the development of the people. I have been educated by the institute of the country, so I know how to work." He said that when he was in jail in connection with a case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam case, the Lieutenant Governor was running the city government and people got inflated water and electricity bills.

Also read | Re-elect me Delhi CM for continuation of our govt.’s welfare schemes: Kejriwal

"Do not worry. Now I am out and your bills will be waived when the AAP comes into power in February," Mr. Kejriwal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP supremo claimed that the party's government in Delhi has achieved all-round development in the national capital that ranges from education to health along with free buses for women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Vote for those who have worked. I am not saying that vote for the AAP. Ask the BJP what they have done for your children; I challenge them to show one single work they have done for the people of Delhi," he said.

The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US