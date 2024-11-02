GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kejriwal promises to waive inflated water, electricity bills if AAP returns to power in Delhi

The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year

Published - November 02, 2024 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering on the occasion of ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, in New Delhi, on November 2, 2024.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering on the occasion of ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, in New Delhi, on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Saturday (November 2, 2024) promised to waive inflated bills for water and electricity if he comes to power again following next year's Delhi Assembly elections.

Taking part in an event on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day at Transport Nagar here, he said, "I am not a politician like leaders from other parties. For the past 10 years, I have worked for the development of the people. I have been educated by the institute of the country, so I know how to work." He said that when he was in jail in connection with a case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam case, the Lieutenant Governor was running the city government and people got inflated water and electricity bills.

Also read | Re-elect me Delhi CM for continuation of our govt.’s welfare schemes: Kejriwal

"Do not worry. Now I am out and your bills will be waived when the AAP comes into power in February," Mr. Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo claimed that the party's government in Delhi has achieved all-round development in the national capital that ranges from education to health along with free buses for women.

"Vote for those who have worked. I am not saying that vote for the AAP. Ask the BJP what they have done for your children; I challenge them to show one single work they have done for the people of Delhi," he said.

The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year.

Published - November 02, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Delhi / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.