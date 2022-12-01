Kejriwal promises to set up waste-to-energy plants on war footing

December 01, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

Taking out a roadshow in Malka Ganj in north Delhi, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal promised to build waste to energy-plants across the city if his party comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Garbage will be collected from your homes and on war footing, plants will be built across Delhi, i.e. waste-to-energy plants. The waste from your homes will go directly to these plants,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He also promised to “make Delhi as clean as London and New York”.

Getting rid of the three landfills — in Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur — is the primary plank on which AAP is contesting the municipal elections, with voting set to take place on December 4.

The AAP chief also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he had at a recent press conference claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party did not do any work in the MCD because Mr. Kejriwal did not give them any funds.

“Look at his audacity. The Home Minister is asking for funds from a State government. We gave ₹1 lakh crore to the MCD, but they siphoned it off. Despite getting all the funds, their [BJP’s] leaders cry on the streets of Delhi asking for money,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Central government instead does not give any funds to the Delhi government, but he doesn’t “beg” like the BJP leaders.

The AAP chief further alleged that when the BJP was in power in the MCD, the party did not pay the corporation’s employees on time and failed at every aspect of their job.

“I have a simple request to Delhiites: please think about their [BJP’s] disasters before casting your vote and decide whether you want to face this agony for another five years,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

ADVERTISEMENT