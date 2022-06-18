Kejriwal promises to fix drinking water issue in Rajinder Nagar

Group of protesters show black flags during the roadshow, AAP sees BJP hand

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday acknowledged drinking water shortage as an issue bothering the residents of the Rajinder Nagar area and promised to resolve it soon while campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Durgesh Pathak, who is contesting the June 23 bypoll from the Assembly constituency.

“In the last seven years we have done a lot of work in Delhi. I know there is a problem with the water supply. It will also be fixed. All issues will be fixed. Just like last time, vote overwhelmingly for jhaadu [AAP’s symbol] and elect us with double the margin as compared to last time,” the AAP chief said.

A group of people with placards demanding clean water showed black flags to Mr. Kejriwal during his roadshow in Naraina village. AAP said the BJP was behind the people showing black flags, while the BJP insisted they were the local residents of the area. This led to a stand-off between the AAP workers and the protesters, following which the police had to intervene and disperse the crowd.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said no protester was arrested or detained. “We haven’t received a complaint as of now. If we do, we will investigate further,” she said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP has a “habit of turning a blind eye to and denying reality”. “The fact of the matter is that there is an acute water shortage in the Rajinder Nagar constituency, especially in Naraina village, which brought people to the streets today,” he said.

‘AAP will get work done’

Mr. Kejriwal, while addressing the residents of Rajinder Nagar, reiterated that there is no benefit of voting for the BJP, the Delhi government is run by AAP and they have to do the work.

“They [BJP] keep fighting with me 24 hours a day. If you want work to get done, vote for me. If you want violence and fighting, then vote for them,” he said.

BJP’s ‘intensive campaign’

BJP’s candidate for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll, Rajesh Bhatia, embarked on what the party described as an “intensive public campaign” in the constituency even as the party deployed several senior leaders, including Union Ministers and MPs, on the ground to canvass for him.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with residents and assured them that their issues would be redressed; especially a ban on the use of the overbridge connecting Naraina to the local cremation ground.

In all, the BJP organised 11 large street meetings in the constituency, which were attended by Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir among others.

The Rajinder Nagar seat had fallen vacant after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha resigned to fight the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year.