Kejriwal pretending to be under house arrest, claim BJP leaders

He is trying to avoid questions after failing to affect shutdown

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “pretending” to be under house arrest after having failed at affecting a shutdown of the city as part of the Bharat Bandh which he had supported.

While BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Mr. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of practising politics based on lies and deception, Delhi BJP MLAs and State president Adesh Gupta attacked the Chief Minister at a joint press conference.

“CM Kejriwal loudly claimed to shut down Delhi but failed to do so that’s why he brought a new bunch of lies about of being house arrested but was exposed. Now he is hiding to avoid all questions. Businessmen and people of Delhi rejected CM Kejriwal’s call for a Delhi bandh,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Instead of solving the problems of the people of Delhi, Mr. Gupta alleged, Mr. Kejriwal wanted to “create an atmosphere of anarchy” in the city. He also questioned why the Chief Minister has so far not met Municipal Corporation of Delhi leaders camping outside his residence overnight, demanding financial dues.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri allegedly said that the party would not back down despite apprehensions of an attack on protesting civic bodies’ leaders outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence.

“We got information that the Kejriwal government is conspiring to attack the corporation leaders sitting outside the CM residence but we are not going to back down for fear of an attack. Our struggle will continue till the Kejriwal government releases the outstanding funds to the municipal corporations,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta termed Mr. Kejriwal’s allegation of being placed under house arrest an instance of the extent to which the Chief Minister could go to “lie and run away from his responsibilities.”