Kejriwal playing dirty, dubious politics, says BJP

Workers of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) held a demonstration at the Chief Minister’s residence here on Friday against what they termed was the “dual, dubious and dirty politics” of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the recent Max hospital license cancellation and school fee issues.

Delhi BJP workers, led by Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav and Poorvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh, gathered near the Chandgi Ram Akhara from where they marched towards the CM’s residence raising slogans against the “dubious politics” of the Delhi government in both the said matters. However, as the demonstrators approached the CM’s residence, they were confronted with water cannons and police deployment.

‘For political gains’

“The Kejriwal government often plays with the emotions of people for political gains and the people of Delhi recently got to see its horrifying face in the Max Hospital matter. It has been constantly patronising private hospitals of Delhi and to pacify and mislead the agitated people after the Max hospital mishap, the Kejriwal government announced a ban on the hospital,” said Mr. Yadav.

Mr. Singh alleged that the Kejriwal government was “playing dual politics in the private schools fees matter” too. “The government claims that it would not allow any fees hike, however, the education department, on October 17, issued a circular allowing the schools to raise the fees,” he alleged.