Kejriwal owes ₹20K crore to civic bodies, alleges BJP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has “no achievements” of his own government to show to the people and is yet to give ₹20,000 crore to the civic bodies, alleged the BJP on Thursday.

BJP State chief Manoj Tiwari and south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri addressed a joint press conference where they sought to place “questions being asked by the people of Delhi” to Mr. Kejriwal, seeking to expose the “claims” of AAP through the exhibition of videos and tweets illustrating broken roads, waterlogging, roadside filth and schoolchildren “endangering their lives while crossing open drain”.

“Even after five years, he is avoiding talking about the achievements of his government and running away from the people. This is a jhadu government not a government that performs. In order to cover reality, Kejriwal talks about irrelevant things but does not talk about water supply, DTC buses, pollution, lack of colleges, flyovers and roads,” Mr. Tiwari said.

He said the government has to pay ₹7,712 crore to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, ₹1,938 crore to the East body and ₹3,763 crore to the North body.

In order to paralyze the civic bodies out of “political malice”, the Kejriwal government had not been releasing funds to the civic bodies due to which the people of Delhi are not being provided several “amenities”, he alleged.

‘One question daily’

“Has Kejriwal admitted that he has no answer to the questions being raised against his government? Out of the questions being raised by the people, we will ask him one question per day,” Mr. Tiwari said.

“Today’s question is why has Kejriwal concealed ₹20,000 crore due to the civic bodies like a thief? Since Kejriwal has withheld the funds, the civic bodies can’t give salaries to its employees regularly,” he said.