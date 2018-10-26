Kejriwal, others get bail in Chief Secretary assault case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and nine AAP MLAs in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted bail to them on furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of a like amount by each accused.

The prosecution did not oppose their bail plea.

‘Accused cooperated’

“All these accused persons have not been arrested during the investigation, have cooperated in the investigation and appeared today [on Thursday], that is on the date of hearing. Further, it is stated in the column-H of the charge sheet on page no. 20 that the need for arrest of these accused was not there during investigation. Further, all accused are highly placed persons and have deep roots in society and are elected members of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi,” Mr. Vishal said while granting them bail.

“Therefore, in the facts and circumstances of the case, they are admitted on bail on furnishing personal bond and surety bond of ₹50,000 each,” the bail order said.

There are a total of 13 accused in the case. Two accused MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan were earlier granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

“I take cognisance of the offences under Sections 186 [obstructing public servant]/ 332 [voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty]/ 353 [assault]/ 342 [wrongfully confining any person]/ 323 [voluntarily causing hurt]/ 506 [criminal intimidation](ii) read with Section 149 [if an offence be committed by any member of an unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be guilty of the offence] & 34 [common intention] of the Indian Penal Code, for criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B Indian Penal Code for commission of offences under Section 186/332/353/342/323/506 [criminal intimidation](ii) as well as for abetment under Sections 109/114 of the Indian Penal Code to commit offences under Section 186/332/353/342/323/506,” Mr. Vishal had then said while summoning them.