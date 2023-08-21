HamberMenu
Kejriwal orders suspension of WCD official booked for raping minor

The Chief Minister has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary

August 21, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of an official of the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department, who has been booked for allegedly raping a minor over several months and impregnating her, according to a Delhi government spokesperson.

The Chief Minister has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the issue by 5 p.m. on Monday.

The girl was staying with the accused — a deputy director in the department — and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

The official’s wife has also been booked for forcing the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy, the police said on Sunday.

An FIR was lodged in the case at the Burari police station on August 13, in which the couple was booked under IPC sections pertaining to rape, criminal intimidation, insulting a woman’s modesty, causing hurt, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal conspiracy, and common intention, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

