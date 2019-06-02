Kejriwal orders crackdown on private tankers in Deoli

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed Delhi Jal Board officials to find private tankers, “file FIR against them and put them behind the bars” in south Delhi’s Deoli.

He ordered the crackdown after he spoke to the residents during a padyatra and found that many were forced to buy water from private tankers due to a major crisis in the area.

“I have learnt that people are forced at times to buy water from private tankers. I have given strict orders to the Delhi Jal Board officials that now onwards, no one will have to pay for water tankers. DJB will send as many tankers as required. These tankers will give you water for free,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

During summer, Delhi faces a water shortage with a demand of 1,120 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) and the average water production touching 900 MGD, which at times peaks to 935 MGD.

Mr. Kejriwal also found two private borewells in the area and ordered the DJB to takeover them. He also asked the officials to file FIR against theft of water by such people.

The Chief Minister also promised that people in the area will get drinking water in their pipes within four months. “Very soon you will get clean drinking water in your taps. Orders have been passed to lay water pipelines in the area. The work will start in two months and completed in four months,” he told the residents.

He was accompanied by local MLA and senior officials of the DJB.

‘DJB tankers take money’

Talking to residents, he said, “Many have complained that in some cases, the DJB tankers are also taking money. I have come here to solve these issues.”

Mr. Kejriwal also told the residents that the government has ordered 60 new borewells. “These bores will be done on a priority basis. These will cut down the problem of water,” he said.