Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple, leads back-to-back roadshows in poll blitz 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday started his day with prayers at a Hanuman temple in the Capital’s Connaught Place, followed by an election blitzkrieg, in which he addressed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and held two back-to-back roadshows.

This was the same temple where his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, had paid obeisance after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

Mr. Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had invited party supporters to the temple to seek blessings of the deity, prompting the police to step up security in the area in anticipation of a large footfall.

He spent around 45 minutes there and left around 12.30 p.m. for his party headquarters at ITO, where a huge battery of AAP workers and supporters donning party paraphernalia welcomed him with garlands and flowers.

‘Akin to son’s return’

Celebrating the moment, an AAP worker, Usha, 64, said, “It’s like my son is back.” Many chanted, “Jail ke tale tut gaye, Kejriwal chut gaye (Jail locks broke open and Kejriwal got freedom)”.

The loudest cheers were heard when Mr. Mann took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “He only has a few words while asking for votes — Muslims, cows, and mangalsutra. No speeches about inflation, poverty and other issues.”

Mr. Kejriwal challenged the PM several times. “This PM is on a mission to realise the idea of one nation, one leader,” he said.

Following his speech at the party office, Mr. Kejriwal went on to attend two roadshows in the support of AAP’s candidates, Sahi Ram from South Delhi and Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi.

The lanes of the Mehrauli market in South Delhi, starting from Jahaz Mahal to Bhool Bhulaiya, were smeared with yellow and blue colours. AAP flags, banners, and balloons dotted the route of the roadshow.

Supporters clog roads

The crowd clogged the roads, with a large number of supporters cheering for the AAP chief as he waved at them from his car. Many residents came out to their balconies to see him. Folk dancers were also part of the roadshows, and the patriotic song, Mera Rang de Basanti Chola, played throughout the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “My only fault is that I made good schools for the people of Delhi, started Mohalla Clinics, and improved government hospitals. I made treatment free for the people of Delhi, but when I was in Tihar Jail, they stopped my medicines for 15 days.”

Several residents said they had been celebrating ever since the CM’s release from jail on Friday. Md. Azad, 26, an auto driver, and Md. Shoaib, 24, who works at a mobile shop, held posters reading, “We love you Kejriwal”, and “Tiger is back”. “It feels like my brother has returned,” Mr. Azad said.

A group of daily wage labourers showered flower petals on the CM. However, Vijay, 58, a shop owner, said while he is happy to see the CM, many area residents will vote for the BJP.

