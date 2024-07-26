Kejriwal not letting city get Dalit Mayor: BJP

The BJP on Thursday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “not allowing” a Dalit person to become the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The BJP also wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, demanding the appointment of the Mayor from the community.

In response, AAP demanded that the mayoral election be held soon.

“The L-G should complete the process of the mayoral election as soon as possible and let a Dalit become the Mayor of Delhi. If this does not happen, then the Dalit community will teach the BJP a lesson, said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar.

The mayoral polls were postponed in April after Mr. Saxena refused to appoint a presiding officer for the elections in “the absence of inputs from the Chief Minister”.

BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Raja Iqbal Singh, accused the CM of being anti-Dalit, saying he is not allowing the mayoral election process to take place.