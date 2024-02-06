GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal must fulfill promise of implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi: Bidhuri 

BJP MLAs have been bringing up the matter repeatedly inside the Assembly

February 06, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to fulfil his promise of implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the capital again on February 5.  

According to Mr. Bidhuri, Aam Aadmi Party had promised to implement this scheme in Delhi, but it remains unfulfilled. Meanwhile, facility centres under Ayushman Bharat Yojana are also set to open at AIIMS.

BJP MLAs have been bringing up the matter repeatedly inside the Assembly, but the AAP-led Delhi government has not announced the implementation of the scheme.

This comes in the backdrop of the CM writing to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over concerns about health services in the national capital. The Opposition leader urged Kejriwal to rise above political considerations and implement Ayushman Yojana in Delhi in the current situation. 

