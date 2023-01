January 28, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP’s city unit has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the city’s traders for “announcing a month-long ‘International Trade Festival’ and then forgetting about it”. Mr. Kejriwal had, in July last year, announced “India’s biggest shopping festival” to be held from January 28 to February 26, 2023. There was no response from AAP or the Delhi government on the matter.