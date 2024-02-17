ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly

February 17, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘I want to demonstrate through this motion that once again, the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ has faltered in Delhi,’ Chief Minister Kejriwal said. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved a motion to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly. “I want to demonstrate through this motion that once again, the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ has faltered in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I want to show that none of our MLAs defected, and all remain steadfastly aligned with us, none broken,” he added. Discussion on this motion will be taken up on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday criticised Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s decision to suspend seven BJP MLAs for the remainder of the Budget Session for interrupting the Lieutenant-Governor’s address a day earlier.

Mr. Bidhuri also said the motion of confidence on Friday betrayed Mr. Kejriwal’s sense of insecurity despite enjoying a huge majority. “This is why, even before the trust vote was presented, they [senior AAP functionaries] suspended seven BJP MLAs,” he said.

The BJP MLAs had interrupted the L-G multiple times during his address on Thursday, during which he highlighted the Delhi government’s achievements over the past year.

