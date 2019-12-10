Delhi

Kejriwal moves HC, seeks quashing of summons

Summons issued against CM for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to quash summons issued to him as an accused in a criminal defamation case for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

Mr. Kejriwal has challenged two orders of a local court here declining to quash the summons against him.

A magistrate court had summoned Mr. Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7 after a criminal complaint by the founder of social media page, ‘I Support Narendra Modi’ alleged the AAP leader had re-tweeted the defamatory video.

The Chief Minister challenged the Magistrate’s order before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea.

Mr. Kejriwal then challenged the sessions court’s order in the High Court saying the trial court failed to appreciate that his tweet was not intended or likely to harm complainant Vikas Sankrityayan.

