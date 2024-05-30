Kejriwal moves court with pleas for bail; hearing tomorrow

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved two separate pleas for regular and interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court issued a notice to the ED seeking a detailed response by Saturday after the agency opposed bail to the CM. It fixed June 1 as the date for further hearing.

The CM has sought seven-day interim bail on medical grounds after the Supreme Court denied him relief and dismissed his application seeking an extension of his interim bail, which ends on Saturday.

The apex court granted Mr. Kejriwal relief on May 10 while hearing his application against his arrest. The court is yet to deliver its verdict in the case. The CM will have to return to Tihar Jail on June 2 if he is denied bail.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the agency, opposed interim bail to the CM, saying Mr. Kejriwal’s health had not stopped him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi slammed the ED for opposing Mr. Kejriwal’s bail and reiterated her claim that the agency is working at the behest of the BJP-ruled Centre.

“We have seen that dictatorial governments always play with the health of their opponents in jail and try to kill them,” said Ms. Atishi.

The Central agency had arrested the CM on March 21, alleging that he was the “kingpin” of the excise policy “scam”, which it said was framed to benefit certain liquor sellers in lieu of monetary gains.

The Minister added that Mr. Kejriwal had sought seven-day interim bail for his health check-up as he had lost over 6 kg weight in jail. “Such sudden and unexplained weight loss is an indicator of several serious diseases. Moreover, his ketone level has reached a critical state. His sugar level is on a continuous spike,” she said.

Ms. Atishi said the CM’s doctors have advised him to undergo tests for cancer, kidney ailments, and heart-related issues.

“I want to ask them, what did they do to Kejriwal in jail that he experienced such unexplained weight loss?” she said.

